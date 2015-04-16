London taxi operator Addison Lee buys rival Cyclone VIP Cars & Couriers

UPDATE 1-Foxconn invests in China's Mobike as the start-up plans aggressive expansion
April 16 Carlyle Group LP-owned London taxi operator Addison Lee said it has bought rival Cyclone VIP Cars & Couriers.
The company said buyout of Cyclone, which was formed in 1985 and has about 100 drivers, would strengthen its position in the London private-hire market.
No financial terms were disclosed on the deal, which was the ninth buyout for the taxi operator in five years.
Last year, Addison Lee was being considered for a $1.3 billion takeover by Singapore-based public transportation operator SMRT Corp Ltd.
Private equity firm Carlyle Group bought a significant stake in the company in 2013, which provides private hire services in London and the South East of England, for 300 million pounds ($447.90 million)
