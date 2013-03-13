版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 3月 13日 星期三 16:00 BJT

BRIEF-Adecco opens 4 pct lower after missing Q4 views

ZURICH, March 13 Adecco SA : * Opens 4 percent lower after missing Q4 profit expectations

