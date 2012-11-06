版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 16:00 BJT

BRIEF-Adecco shares up 3 percent after Q3 results

ZURICH Nov 6 Adecco SA : * Shares up 3 percent after reports Q3 results

