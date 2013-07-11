BRIEF-Adecco sees no material impact from French probe

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
ZURICH, July 11 Adecco SA : * Sees no material impact from French anti-trust probe-spokesman
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
April 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.