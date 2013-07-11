版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 7月 11日 星期四 15:13 BJT

BRIEF-Adecco sees no material impact from French probe

ZURICH, July 11 Adecco SA : * Sees no material impact from French anti-trust probe-spokesman
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐