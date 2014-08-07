版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 7日 星期四 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-Adecco CEO weighing bolt-on buys to enhance technology

Aug 7 Adecco SA : * CEO says smaller, bolt-on acquisitions to enhance technology might be

possible
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐