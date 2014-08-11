版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 11日 星期一 13:13 BJT

BRIEF-Adecco acquires OnForce to expand its Beeline service offering

Aug 11 Adecco SA : * Says acquires OnForce to expand its Beeline service offering * Says transaction will not have a material financial impact on the Adecco

* Source text-bit.ly/1q4rRsB
