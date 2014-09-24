BRIEF-Adecco opens down 2 pct after trading update

BRIEF-Biotelemetry issues prospectus for public tender offer
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
Sept 24 Adecco SA : * Shares open down 2 percent after trading update
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock
* Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab in migraine