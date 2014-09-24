版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 24日 星期三 15:03 BJT

BRIEF-Adecco opens down 2 pct after trading update

Sept 24 Adecco SA : * Shares open down 2 percent after trading update
