Adecco starts new buyback programme worth up to 250 mln euros

BRIEF-Roche CEO says Aphinity study impact on Perjeta sales not seen until 2018
* CEO Severin Schwan says Ocrevus launch off to a very good start
ZURICH Nov 13 Adecco, the world's biggest staffing firm by sales, said on Thursday it was starting a new share buyback programme worth up to 250 million euros ($311.08 million) after completing another share repurchase of the same amount.
The company expects the new programme, which was first announced alongside Adecco's third-quarter results earlier this month, to be completed by Nov. 10, 2017 at the latest. ($1 = 0.8037 euro) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* CEO Severin Schwan says Ocrevus launch off to a very good start
ZURICH, April 27 Switzerland's central bank posted a profit of 7.9 billion Swiss francs ($7.95 billion) in the first quarter, it said Thursday, boosted by gains from the huge foreign currency reserves built up during its long campaign to weaken the Swiss franc.
* Says Thomas R. Meier to leave julius baer while keeping his ties with group Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)