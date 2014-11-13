Adecco starts new buyback programme worth up to 250 mln euros

ZURICH Nov 13 Adecco, the world's biggest staffing firm by sales, said on Thursday it was starting a new share buyback programme worth up to 250 million euros ($311.08 million) after completing another share repurchase of the same amount.

The company expects the new programme, which was first announced alongside Adecco's third-quarter results earlier this month, to be completed by Nov. 10, 2017 at the latest. ($1 = 0.8037 euro) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sunil Nair)