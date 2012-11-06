Adecco results solid despite weaker Europe

* Q3 net profit 118 mln euros, vs 109 mln f'cast in poll

* Q3 revenues 5.279 bln vs average f'cast of 5.259 bln

* Says revenue growth slightly weakened at start of Q4

ZURICH, Nov 6 Top temporary staffing firm Adecco said sales in Europe declined further in the third quarter, dragged down by the region's crippling debt crisis.

Adecco, which competes with Dutch group Randstad and U.S. rival Manpower Inc, posted a smaller-than-expected 18 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 118 million euros.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a 25 percent plunge in net profit to 109 million euros on average.

Revenues fell 5 percent organically to 5.279 billion euros as a pick-up in hiring in the United States failed to offset an entrenched slowdown in Europe. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)