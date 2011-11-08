Adecco sees solid demand in uncertain times

ZURICH Nov 8 Adecco expects solid demand in coming months as firms uneasy about faltering growth look for flexibility, the World no.1 staffing firm after its third-quarter results met expectations.

Adecco said net income in the third-quarter was 145 million euros, in line with the 144 million euros average forecast in a Reuters poll.

"Despite the sluggish GDP development in most countries, our clients need flexibility and we continue to see good demand for our services," the company said in a statement.

Sales grew 7 pct in the third-quarter to 5.27 billion euros, a slight slowing from the 13 percent constant currency growth seen in the previous quarter.

Rivals Randstad , USG People and Manpower have warned of a slowing jobs growth in Europe as the region's debt crisis hammers consumer and business confidence.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)