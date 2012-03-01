Adecco sees stalling jobs growth in parts of Europe

ZURICH Mar 1 Adecco, the world's biggest staffing firm, warned on Thursday of slowing jobs growth in parts of Europe after its fourth-quarter results met expectations.

Net income in the fourth quarter fell 5.7 percent to 133 million euros, slightly beating the 123 million euros average forecast in a Reuters poll.

"Within Europe, revenue growth in Germany & Austria remained double-digit in January 2012. Most other countries slowed further going into the new year," the company said in a statement.

Sales grew 3 percent in the fourth quarter to 5.194 billion euros, a slight slowdown from the 7 percent constant currency growth seen in the previous quarter and the 17 percent witnessed a year ago.

Rivals Randstad, USG People and Manpower have also warned of slowing jobs growth in Europe as the region's debt crisis hits hiring.