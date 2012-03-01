Adecco sees stalling jobs growth in parts of Europe

ZURICH Mar 1 Adecco, the world's biggest
staffing firm, warned on Thursday of slowing jobs growth in
parts of Europe after its fourth-quarter results met
expectations.
Net income in the fourth quarter fell 5.7 percent to 133
million euros, slightly beating the 123 million euros average
forecast in a Reuters poll.
"Within Europe, revenue growth in Germany & Austria remained
double-digit in January 2012. Most other countries slowed
further going into the new year," the company said in a
statement.
Sales grew 3 percent in the fourth quarter to 5.194 billion
euros, a slight slowdown from the 7 percent constant currency
growth seen in the previous quarter and the 17 percent witnessed
a year ago.
Rivals Randstad, USG People and Manpower
have also warned of slowing jobs growth in Europe as the
region's debt crisis hits hiring.