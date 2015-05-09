Adecco investor Harris Associates critical of management changes

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
ZURICH May 9 Staffing firm Adecco's management changes, announced earlier this week, were "a monumental blunder", shareholder Harris Associates told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
Shares in Switzerland's Adecco tumbled on Thursday after it said its chief executive and chief financial officer were leaving.
Asked what he made of the changes, Harris Associates Chief Investment Officer for international equities David Herro said: "That is a monumental blunder."
In April Harris cut its stake in Adecco to less than 3 percent of the firm's shares, according to a statement from the company at the time.
Herro said he understood why Adecco CEO Patrick De Maeseneire would want to step down after six years but said finance chief Dominik de Daniel would have been the best replacement.
"Most major shareholders and probably also the majority of the senior management had counted on his (de Daniel's) appointment as CEO," Herro said in the interview published in Finanz und Wirtschaft's print edition on Saturday.
A spokesman for Adecco declined to comment on the remarks.
A spokeswoman for Harris Associates was not immediately available to confirm Herro's comments.
Adecco named Alain Dehaze - a 51-year-old Belgian national, who is currently regional head for its biggest market, France - as De Maeseneire's successor.
Herro said he was disappointed by the Adecco board's decision and that the firm's chairman, Rolf Doerig, should not be reelected.
Doerig was reelected for another year at Adecco's annual general meeting in April.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by David Evans)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.