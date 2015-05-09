Adecco investor Harris Associates critical of management changes

ZURICH May 9 Staffing firm Adecco's management changes, announced earlier this week, were "a monumental blunder", shareholder Harris Associates told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

Shares in Switzerland's Adecco tumbled on Thursday after it said its chief executive and chief financial officer were leaving.

Asked what he made of the changes, Harris Associates Chief Investment Officer for international equities David Herro said: "That is a monumental blunder."

In April Harris cut its stake in Adecco to less than 3 percent of the firm's shares, according to a statement from the company at the time.

Herro said he understood why Adecco CEO Patrick De Maeseneire would want to step down after six years but said finance chief Dominik de Daniel would have been the best replacement.

"Most major shareholders and probably also the majority of the senior management had counted on his (de Daniel's) appointment as CEO," Herro said in the interview published in Finanz und Wirtschaft's print edition on Saturday.

A spokesman for Adecco declined to comment on the remarks.

A spokeswoman for Harris Associates was not immediately available to confirm Herro's comments.

Adecco named Alain Dehaze - a 51-year-old Belgian national, who is currently regional head for its biggest market, France - as De Maeseneire's successor.

Herro said he was disappointed by the Adecco board's decision and that the firm's chairman, Rolf Doerig, should not be reelected.

Doerig was reelected for another year at Adecco's annual general meeting in April.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by David Evans)