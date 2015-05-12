Investor Artisan urges Adecco to change mind on CEO appointment

ZURICH May 12 A major shareholder in Adecco
, Milwaukee-based fund manager Artisan Partners, is
calling on the staffing firm to change its mind over a new chief
executive it announced last week, in comments made to Swiss
newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
Shares in Switzerland's Adecco tumbled after it said CEO
Patrick de Maeseneire was leaving and would be replaced by Alain
Dehaze. Finance chief Dominik de Daniel also decided to leave
after failing to land the CEO job.
Artisan is the second major shareholder in Zurich-based
Adecco to criticise the firm for not appointing de Daniel to
replace de Maeseneire.
"We have called on the chairman to reverse his decision and
appoint de Daniel as CEO," Finanz und Wirtschaft quoted Artisan
fund manager Daniel O'Keefe as saying.
Artisan, which owns 3.9 percent of Adecco according to Swiss
securities disclosure, is also critical of the firm's chairman,
Rolf Doerig, who is board head at insurer Swiss Life.
"It is more important that de Daniel becomes the new CEO
than it is that Doerig remains chairman," O'Keefe is quoted as
saying.
Neither Adecco nor Artisan could immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter)