Adecco CEO: less permanent hiring in Britain as firms wait and see

ZURICH, March 2 British firms, especially
financial groups, are filling fewer permanent positions as they
wait to see what happens once the country triggers its exit from
the European Union, staffing group Adecco's CEO said on
Thursday.
"We see companies waiting to make decisions on new hiring,
as they expect (Brexit) Article 50 to be triggered in the coming
months. They want to have more clarity about the future," Alain
Dehaze told Reuters after releasing fourth-quarter results.
A 15 percent fall in Britain's permanent placement business
in the fourth quarter -- accelerating from a 5 percent drop in
the third quarter -- was especially related to a decrease in
financial services in London, he said, as well as some savings
made in government auditing.
Dehaze also said it was premature to note any jump in U.S.
infrastructure hiring under U.S. President Donald Trump.
"We're all waiting to get more clarity about what kind of
investment will be done and when," he said.
