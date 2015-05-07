Adecco CEO says was his own decision to quit

BRIEF-Durect and Sandoz signs a $293 mln development and commercialization agreement for Posimir
* Durect and Sandoz have signed a $293 million development and commercialization agreement for Posimir (saber-bupivacaine) covering the United States
BERLIN May 7 Adecco's chief executive said it was his decision to step down from the role after six years as he wanted to take on new challenges.
"It's indeed my decision, I'm close to 58 this year (...) I still want to do a lot of things in my life and sometimes you have to close the door to see what others are opening," Patrick De Maeseneire told reporters on a media call.
Adecco said earlier on Thursday that both its chief executive and chief financial officer had decided to leave the company, a surprise announcement that sent its shares down 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
May 8 Fastweb Chief Executive Alberto Calcagno says:
LAGOS, May 8 Lafarge Africa wants to raise 140 billion naira ($445.9 million) in fresh equity and convert some loans into shares as part of a planned rights issue after it reported losses last year.