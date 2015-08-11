Adecco expects growth in France to pick up - CEO

ZURICH Aug 11 Adecco, the world's
biggest staffing group, expects a growth boost in France, its
biggest market, Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"You will see better growth rates in the quarters to come
even. I always said that France would be the last country in
Europe to turn positive," he said after the Swiss group reported
second-quarter results that narrowly lagged market expectations.
"If France now further grows in the third quarter and the
fourth quarter, we will create some good leverage there, which
will also have quite a positive impact on the group and on the
group profitability," he added.
De Maeseneire also said Adecco did not expect its U.S.
business to have a "negative development" for the rest of the
year, did not intend for now to make any significant
acquisitions on the staffing side, and had not been approached
by any potential suitors.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)