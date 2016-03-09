Adecco sees modest growth in key markets -CEO

ZURICH, March 9 The world's largest staffing agency Adecco sees modest growth continuing in its most important markets, Chief Executive Alain Dehaze told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We see in all key markets a continuation of a modest growth level," Dehaze said in an interview after the Swiss group announced 4 percent organic growth - adjusted for trading days - for the first two months of 2016.

Strong upticks in France, Spain, Italy and Japan helped offset flat German revenues related to sluggish industrial staffing at the start of 2016, following a slowdown in the automotive sector up to Christmas.

"We see stability continuing (in our German business) in January and February," Chief Financial Officer Hans Ploos van Amstel said. "We're closely monitoring what's happening in Germany, but we see our business to be stable, and that's in line with what we see happening in the markets." (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)