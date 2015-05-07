Adecco says CEO, CFO to leave as first-quarter profit tops poll

BRIEF-U.S. FDA says expanded approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis
* U.S. FDA says expanded the approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra (Tocilizumab) to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis
BERLIN May 7 Adecco said its chief executive and chief financial officer would both leave the company, as it reported first-quarter profit that beat expectations.
The world's largest staffing company by sales said Alan Dehaze, a 51-year-old Belgian national, who is currently its regional head for France, would take over as CEO at the start of September.
The surprise announcement came as Adecco posted a 45 percent jump in net profit in the first quarter to 160 million euros, beating the average forecast for 144 million in a Reuters poll.
This helped the Swiss company post its best ever first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
FRANKFURT, May 22 Swiss bank J. Safra Sarasin must pay German drug store entrepreneur Erwin Mueller around 45 million euros ($50.7 million) in compensation for incorrect investment advice, a court in the German city of Ulm has ruled.
