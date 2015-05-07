Adecco says CEO, CFO to leave as first-quarter profit tops poll

BERLIN May 7 Adecco said its chief executive and chief financial officer would both leave the company, as it reported first-quarter profit that beat expectations.

The world's largest staffing company by sales said Alan Dehaze, a 51-year-old Belgian national, who is currently its regional head for France, would take over as CEO at the start of September.

The surprise announcement came as Adecco posted a 45 percent jump in net profit in the first quarter to 160 million euros, beating the average forecast for 144 million in a Reuters poll.

This helped the Swiss company post its best ever first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Hugh Lawson)