Adecco Q1 sales, net profit beat expectations on cost control

ZURICH May 9 Adecco's first-quarter
profit rose more than a fifth, better than expected, as the
world's largest temporary staffing company continued to get a
lift from major markets like Germany and France while keeping a
lid on costs.
Adecco said net profit attribute to shareholders rose to 176
million euros ($192.2 million) in the three months ended March
31, beating the average estimate of 165 million euros in a
Reuters poll of analysts. Sales rose to 5.73 billion euros, also
better than the poll average of 5.68 billion euros.
The Zurich-based company said on Tuesday its organic revenue
growth momentum was maintained at 6 percent, despite a global
economic outlook that remained uncertain. The positive trend
continued in April, it added.
($1 = 0.9156 euros)
