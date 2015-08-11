UPDATE 1-Adecco Q2 profit just misses, keeps 2015 outlook

(Adds details from Q2 statement, background)
ZURICH Aug 11 Adecco boosted
second-quarter net profit 22 percent to 177 million euros
($194.4 million) as Europe's economy continued to pick up, the
world's biggest staffing group said on Tuesday, sticking to its
2015 profit guidance.
The profit slightly lagged market expectations. Six analysts
polled by Reuters had on average expected the Swiss group to
post net profit of 182 million.
"We are committed to achieving our EBITA margin target of
above 5.5 percent in 2015, which is dependent on an acceleration
of revenue growth in the second half of the year. Given the
trends in our business and the current economic outlook, and
helped by an easier comparison base, we continue to expect such
a pick-up," Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire said.
Its margin on earnings before interest, taxes and
amortisation (EBITA) excluding one-off items rose year on year
by 30 basis points in the quarter to 4.9 percent.
Revenue increased a slightly better-than-expected 12 percent
to 5.58 billion on organic growth of 4 percent.
Adecco said revenues in France and Germany returned to
growth and accelerated in the Benelux countries and Italy, while
Iberia and eastern Europe generated double-digit growth.
"The improvement in Europe was partly offset by a moderation
in growth in North America," it said in its earnings release.
Staffing company Randstad, the world's
second-biggest staffing group, last month reported
better-than-expected second-quarter revenues and earnings,
saying European employers were taking on workers and growth was
"accelerating" despite worries about Greece and Ukraine.
($1 = 0.9105 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by John Miller)