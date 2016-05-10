Staffing group Adecco posts modest revenue growth in Q1

ZURICH May 10 Adecco, the world's
biggest staffing group, said modest revenue growth continued in
the first quarter, even as bank holidays took a chunk out of
earnings.
Revenue rose 4 percent in underlying terms to 5.3 billion
euros ($6.03 billion), in line with 2015, the company reported
on Tuesday.
Net profit fell 10 percent to 144 million euros, below
analysts' expectations of 151 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Adecco confirmed its target for an earnings before interest,
tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 4.5 to 5 percent through
2020. In the first quarter, the EBITA margin fell 30 basis
points to 4.3 percent.
($1 = 0.8794 euros)
