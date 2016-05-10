版本:
Staffing group Adecco posts modest revenue growth in Q1

ZURICH May 10 Adecco, the world's biggest staffing group, said modest revenue growth continued in the first quarter, even as bank holidays took a chunk out of earnings.

Revenue rose 4 percent in underlying terms to 5.3 billion euros ($6.03 billion), in line with 2015, the company reported on Tuesday.

Net profit fell 10 percent to 144 million euros, below analysts' expectations of 151 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Adecco confirmed its target for an earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 4.5 to 5 percent through 2020. In the first quarter, the EBITA margin fell 30 basis points to 4.3 percent. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

