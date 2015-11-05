UPDATE 2-Adecco posts surprise Q3 loss on economic challenges

* Q3 net loss 513 mln euros vs profit est. of 223 mln euros
* Loss due to 740 mln euro impairment charge
* Non-cash impairment
* No impact on dividend
* Revenue up 4 pct to 5.673 bln euros
* Cuts 2015 EBITA margin to 5.2 pct from 5.5 pct
* First quarter with new CEO and CFO at helm
By Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
ZURICH, Nov 5 Adecco, the world's
biggest staffing group, saw third-quarter revenue growth
hampered by German employment regulation and overshadowed by a
write-off on pre-crisis acquisitions, as the company reported a
half-billion euro quarterly loss.
The German regulatory changes and a weaker macroeconomic
outlook saw the Swiss company write off 740 million euros ($805
million) under new management and lower its earnings targets for
the year to 5.2 percent from 5.5 percent, excluding one-off
costs and before income tax and amortisation.
Shares fell as much as 10 percent on Thursday.
An introduction of equal pay for temporary and regular
employees in Germany, which could deter some employers from
hiring temporary staff, was strongly felt by the company over
the last two years, a spokeswoman said.
Nearly 90 percent of the non-cash write-off, which won't
affect the company's dividend policy or financial position
according to new Chief Executive Alain Dehaze, was associated
with the Germany and Austria reporting region.
The company's new chief financial officer Hans Ploos van
Amstel, who joined Adecco from the clothing retail sector in
September, linked the cost to German acquisitions from 2006 and
2007.
The combined region of Germany and Austria represents
Adecco's fifth biggest market at 8 percent and delivered the
highest earnings before income tax and amortisation (EBITA)
margin of any region in the third quarter at 8.9 percent.
But the region saw only modest year-on-year growth, which
was mainly driven by price effects related to a salary increase
in Germany, Dehaze said, and the company doesn't foresee
acceleration of growth there.
"We see essentially stable - not growing - business in
Germany," he said.
Adecco's largest market, France, saw revenue increases fall
to 1 percent in the third quarter from 2 percent in the second.
The flagship French business was previously led by Dehaze, who
helped steer it back into growth.
The Swiss company said economic conditions in its major
markets are expected to remain similar in the coming year.
FLATTENING NUMBERS
Factoring out the impairment, net income stood at 227
million euros, slightly above analysts' expectations for 223
million euros in a Reuters poll.
Revenues rose 4 percent organically and in constant
currencies to 5.673 billion euros ($6.17 billion), holding
steady at the same underlying growth seen in the first and
second quarters.
Outgoing chief executive Patrick de Maeseneire in August had
projected accelerated growth in the second-half on a pick-up of
the European economy and easier comparisons as the year
progressed.
The flat growth disappointed analysts, and markets will be
eager to hear more about the company's new strategic priorities,
to be announced at an investor day on January 18, 2016. There
won't be any major strategy shake-ups, however, Dehaze said.
Adecco's major rivals posted underlying growth above
Adecco's. Dutch staffing agency Randstad reported 5.4
percent and U.S.-based ManpowerGroup 5.8 percent.
Both Randstad and Adecco saw revenues boosted by currency
conversion into the weak euro, while ManpowerGroup saw its
constant-currency gains reversed by the strong dollar.
($1 = 0.9198 euros)
(Editing by Anand Basu and Dominic Evans)