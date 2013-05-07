Adecco first-quarter profit drops 40 percent

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
ZURICH May 7 Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, said it expects more favourable economic conditions towards the end of the year, as it posted a 40 percent drop in first-quarter profit.
The euro zone's dogged debt crisis has paralysed European job markets, squeezing revenues at staffing firms like Adecco and rivals Dutch peer Randstad and U.S.-based ManpowerGroup Inc.
Adecco's first-quarter net profit fell to 67 million euros ($87.48 million), undershooting the average forecast of 80.1 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Revenues fell 7 percent organically, partly hit by fewer trading days in the quarter, making it the fifth consecutive quarter of contraction.
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
* Union Pacific Corp files for offering of notes due 2027 and 2047; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nv8bpg) Further company coverage:
* Cargill Inc - adjusted operating earnings were $715 million in the third quarter, up 50 percent from $476 million in the year-ago period