Adecco more upbeat on Europe, second-quarter profit beats poll

ZURICH Aug 8 Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, said labour markets are starting to stabilise in Europe, as it reported better-than-expected net profit in the second quarter.

Recent economic data has offered hope that the euro zone might pull itself out of recession later this year, welcome news for Adecco, which makes roughly 45 percent of revenues in the bloc and has been hampered by economic malaise in the region.

Revenues at the Swiss firm fell 3 percent in the quarter to 4.931 billion euros ($6.57 billion), an improvement after a 7 percent decline in organic growth in the first quarter, and in line with the Reuters analyst consensus of 4.935 billion euros.

Net profit came in at 126 million euros in the quarter, beating the average analyst forecast of 112 million euros.

Adecco reiterated a target for an earnings before income tax and amortisation (EBITA) margin of 5.5 percent by 2015.

It said it planned a new share buy back programme of up to 250 million euros. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)