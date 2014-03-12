Adecco posts first quarterly revenue growth since Q1 2012

BRIEF-Cloudera prices IPO of 15 mln shares of common stock at $15/shr
* Cloudera announces pricing of initial public offering, marking its debut as a public company
ZURICH, March 12 Adecco, the world's No.1 staffing agency, grew revenue for the first time in seven quarters in constant currency terms, helped by strong demand for flexible workers in parts of Europe.
Excluding currency swings, fourth-quarter revenue at the Zurich-based firm rose 4 percent to 4.94 billion euros ($6.85 billion), marking the first quarterly revenue growth for the staffing company since the first quarter of 2012.
Fourth-quarter net profit came in at 174 million euros compared to 35 million a year earlier, and well ahead of the 126 million euros forecast by analysts in a poll.
The staffing sector is generally seen as a barometer of economic health because companies tend to hire temporary workers at the beginning of a recovery when most businesses are reluctant to commit to full-time hiring.
* Cloudera announces pricing of initial public offering, marking its debut as a public company
April 27 Wells Fargo & Co is making several changes to its government relations and public policy unit in what its new leader said was a response to its steady growth since the financial crisis.
* Auto industry body expresses concern about possible revisions (Adds comments, background)