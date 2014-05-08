版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 5月 8日 星期四 15:02 BJT

BRIEF-Adecco shares rise 3.2 percent after Q1 results

ZURICH May 8 Adecco SA : * Shares rise 3.2 percent after Q1 results
