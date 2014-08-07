Adecco second-quarter revenues rise 5 percent

BRIEF-Aon says part of UK probe into aviation insurance broking
* Says working with financial conduct authority on investigation into conduct in aviation broking sector
ZURICH Aug 7 Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, said underlying revenue growth slowed slightly to 5 percent in the second-quarter, underscoring the fragility of Europe's touch-and-go economic recovery.
The staffing sector is generally seen as a barometer of economic health, since companies tend to hire temporary workers at the beginning of a recovery when most businesses are reluctant to commit to full-time hiring.
Adecco's underlying revenues, excluding currency moves, rose 5 percent in the second quarter to 4.99 billion euros, falling slightly shy of the average analyst forecast for 5.07 billion in a Reuters poll.
Net profit rose 15 percent to 145 million euros, in line with the analyst consensus.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Says working with financial conduct authority on investigation into conduct in aviation broking sector
LONDON, April 21 European shares advanced in early deals on Friday, though France's benchmark CAC 40 declined slightly ahead of the first round of voting in the French presidential election.
LONDON, April 21 British sportswear retailer Sports Direct has entered the U.S. market by buying 50 stores trading as Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports at a cost of $101 million, it said on Friday.