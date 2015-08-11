Adecco Q2 profit just misses, keeps 2015 outlook

ZURICH Aug 11 Adecco boosted
second-quarter net profit 22 percent to 177 million euros
($194.4 million), the world's biggest staffing group said on
Tuesday, slightly lagging market expectations.
Six analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net
profit of 182 million.
"We are committed to achieving our EBITA margin target of
above 5.5 percent in 2015, which is dependent on an acceleration
of revenue growth in the second half of the year. Given the
trends in our business and the current economic outlook, and
helped by an easier comparison base, we continue to expect such
a pick-up," Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire said.
($1 = 0.9105 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by John Miller)