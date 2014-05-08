Adecco reaffirms margin target as Q1 profits meet expectations

ZURICH May 8 Adecco, the world's
largest staffing company, said on Thursday it remained convinced
it would achieve its margin target in 2015, as it posted
first-quarter net profit that matched expectations.
"Revenue growth continued to pick up in Europe, led once
again by our industrial business. Demand in manufacturing
accelerated further, which is a good early-cycle indicator,"
Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire said in a statement.
The staffing sector is generally seen as a barometer of
economic health as companies tend to hire temporary workers at
the beginning of a recovery when most businesses are reluctant
to commit to full-time hiring.
The Zurich-based firm saw profit in the first three months
of the year rise by 64 percent compared to last year to 110
million euros ($153.15 million).
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 109
million euros.
