UPDATE 1-Switzerland's Jacobs family cuts Adecco holding

By Freya Berry
LONDON, March 12 The Jacobs group said it is to
sell a 16 percent stake in Adecco, the world's largest
staffing agency, as members of the Jacobs family seek to
diversify by cutting their holdings in the company they helped
found.
Swiss investment group Jacobs Holding AG and members of the
family, who also have a majority stake in Barry Callebaut
, will reduce their stake in Adecco to 2.5 percent in an
accelerated bookbuilding.
A source familiar with the matter said the offer was being
priced at between 71 and 73 swiss francs ($81.2 - $83.5) per
share, valuing the stake at up to 2.2 billion swiss francs
($2.52 billion).
Klaus Jacobs, who helped establish Adecco, also founded
Barry Callebaut. The firm is now the world's biggest cocoa
manufacturer, making chocolate for Nestle and Mondelez
, among others.
Jacobs Holding said Barry Callebaut would maintain its
position at the heart of its portfolio.
The bookbuilding for Adecco, which will be run by Goldman
Sachs, will see Jacobs Holding AG and some Jacobs family
members sell 30.2 million shares, leaving them with 4.7 million
shares in the company.
Adecco beat fourth-quarter profit forecasts and posted an
increase in revenue for the first time in seven quarters earlier
on Wednesday, helping shares rise 4.5 percent to close at 78.60
francs. A price of 71 francs would represent a discount of 9.7
percent.
"We seek to build a more diversified investment portfolio
around Barry Callebaut with our professional holding company and
we will decide on new participations and investments over time,"
said Andreas Jacobs, Chairman of Jacobs Holding AG.
Adecco was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8746 Swiss Francs)
