Jacobs sells Adecco stake at 71.50 swiss francs per share

LONDON, March 13 Swiss investment firm Jacobs Holding and the Jacobs family have sold a 16 percent stake in staff agency Adecco for 2.2 billion swiss francs ($2.5 billion), the group said on Thursday.

The Jacobs group priced the stake sale at 71.50 swiss francs per share in an accelerated bookbuilding announced on Wednesday as it seeks to diversify its holdings. Shares in Adecco were trading down 8.2 percent at 0815 GMT. ($1 = 0.8746 Swiss Francs) (Reporting By Freya Berry)