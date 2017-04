ZURICH, Sept 4 Adecco shares were seen opening lower on Thursday as traders said a major shareholder was set to unload a large part of its stake in the staffing company.

The shares were seen opening down 1.2 percent, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer. Traders said Swiss investment firm Jacobs Holding was set to sell 3.36 million shares.

Jacobs Holding had no immediate comment.

Shares in Adecco closed at 70.10 Swiss francs on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Rupert Pretterklieber; Editing by Mark Potter)