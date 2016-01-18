Adecco expects modest 2016 revenue growth for North America

ZURICH Jan 18 Adecco expects modest
sales growth this year in North America, its second-biggest
market, the world's largest staffing agency told investors on
Monday.
"For 2016, we expect a continuation of modest revenue growth
for the overall North America market," Adecco wrote in a slide
presentation delivered by North America regional head Bob Crouch
at an investor day in Zurich.
Earlier, wariness about the sluggish economic backdrop,
particularly in Europe, forced Adecco to lower its profitability
expectations.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Writing by Joshua
Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)