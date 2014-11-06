版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Adecco shares fall 3 percent after results

ZURICH Nov 6 Adecco Sa

* Adecco shares fall 3 percent after results Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
