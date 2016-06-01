版本:
Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Femsa to buy Unilever's soy beverage business

June 1 Coca-Cola Co and its largest bottler, Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, said they had entered into an agreement to buy Unilever's AdeS soy-based beverage business for about $575 million.

Founded in 1988 in Argentina, AdeS is available in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Chile and Colombia, the companies said in a statement.

Boards of Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola FEMSA and Unilever have approved the deal, the companies said. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

