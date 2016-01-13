Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADIA appoints Dodge as private equities head

DUBAI Jan 13 Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has appointed Sherwood Dodge as its global head of private equities effective immediately, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dodge will shape the fund's strategy in private equity, oversee the department and make investment recommendations to ADIA's investment committee.

He reports to Hamad al-Dhaheri, executive director of ADIA's private equities department.

Dodge spent 25 years with GE and was previously deputy chief executive officer of Hyundai Capital Services and Hyundai Card, joint ventures between GE and the South Korean car maker. (Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)