Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADIA appoints Dodge as private equities head

BRIEF-Darnley Bay Resources says Halina McGregor appointed CFO
* Halina McGregor appointed chief financial officer succeeding patricia mannard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI Jan 13 Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has appointed Sherwood Dodge as its global head of private equities effective immediately, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Dodge will shape the fund's strategy in private equity, oversee the department and make investment recommendations to ADIA's investment committee.
He reports to Hamad al-Dhaheri, executive director of ADIA's private equities department.
Dodge spent 25 years with GE and was previously deputy chief executive officer of Hyundai Capital Services and Hyundai Card, joint ventures between GE and the South Korean car maker. (Reporting by David French; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will pay $50 million to resolve a U.S. lawsuit accusing it of violating federal law by providing beneficiaries of government healthcare programs discounts and other incentives to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies.
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros on Thursday said that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of new U.S. president Donald Trump's policies.