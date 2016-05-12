Adidas investors seek influence on supervisory board

| FUERTH, Germany
FUERTH, Germany May 12 Adidas
shareholders elected Egyptian tycoon Nassef Sawiris and a
representative of Belgium's richest man Albert Frere to the
supervisory board on Thursday after both took significant stakes
in the German sportswear group.
Frere and Sawiris, along with U.S. investor Mason Hawkins,
bought major stakes in Adidas last year after shares in the firm
had tumbled following a series of profit warnings as it failed
to keep pace with bigger U.S. rival Nike.
Since then, Adidas has decided to sell its struggling golf
business and has appointed former Henkel boss Kasper
Rorsted to take over as chief executive in October, succeeding
Herbert Hainer after his 15 years at the helm.
Rather than speaking out in public, the new investors have
sought to influence the company behind the scenes.
Ian Gallienne, the head of Frere's holding company Groupe
Bruxelles Lambert who is also a board member at French
drinks firm Pernod Ricard, told the annual general
meeting he was engaged in "constructive dialogue" with
management.
Speaking in fluent German, Sawiris told the meeting he hoped
his knowledge of emerging markets and financial expertise would
help strengthen the board: "I am looking forward to successful
cooperation," he said.
Some investors have said the Adidas board, dominated by
German consultants and union representatives, has lacked the
clout of Nike, whose board of directors includes heavyweights
such as Apple chief executive Tim Cook.
Gerhard Jaeger, spokesman for the SdK investor association,
told the shareholder meeting that Adidas had made major strides
in the last year, but said Rorsted still had a major task ahead
of him, particularly to improve profitability.
"The weakness is still the margin... the competition shows
how it should be done. Adidas is still a world away from Nike,"
Jaeger said.
However, he added that he would welcome Hainer joining the
supervisory board as possible successor to Chairman Igor Landau
after a cooling-off period.
Investors have high hopes for Rorsted, hoping he will cut
costs and also consider a disposal of long-struggling fitness
label Reebok, which Hainer acquired in 2005.
Adidas shares were up 1.4 percent at 1243 GMT, bringing
their gains this year to almost 28 percent.
Hainer admitted that the profitability margin was "not good
enough" and said the team was working hard to improve it,
wishing his successor Rorsted "lots of luck" in this regard.
Reuters reported in December that Sawiris had formed a
partnership with Hawkins to spur boardroom change and influence
strategy at companies they invest in, including Adidas.
According to Thomson Reuters data, Frere has a 5 percent
stake in Adidas, Sawiris' NNS Holding has a 3 percent stake and
Hawkins owns 2.9 percent.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan in Berlin and Joern
Poeltz in Munich; Editing by Georgina Prodhan, Jane Merriman and
Alexandra Hudson)