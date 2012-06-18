Adidas sued over 'barefoot' running shoe claims

| NEW YORK, June 18
NEW YORK, June 18 A New York man has sued a unit
of Adidas AG, claiming he was duped about the
potential fitness benefits of a line of shoes designed to mimic
the effect of running barefoot.
In a class action lawsuit filed in federal court in Brooklyn
on Friday, plaintiff Joseph Rocco said the $90 pair of adiPure
shoes he purchased did not deliver the increased training
efficiency and decreased risk of injury promised in
advertisements.
The lawsuit was filed against Adidas America Inc, a U.S.
subsidiary of German-based Adidas, which makes the adiPure
shoes.
Contrary to Adidas' claims, the shoes actually increase the
risk for bruising and foot damage, due to their decreased
padding and other structural differences from more traditional
running shoes, Rocco said in the lawsuit. Rocco said he and
other customers were never warned about the potential hazards
and that, as a result, he suffered compound fractures after
training in the shoes.
The lawsuit seeks to certify a class of everyone who
purchased adiPure shoes since their debut in August 2011. Rocco
is seeking a refund for the shoes, as well as statutory damages.
Adidas did not immediately return a request for comment.
Adidas launched the adiPure shoes to capitalize on the
burgeoning fitness trend of "barefoot running" - running in
shoes with articulated toes and minimal padding.
It is apparently the first such lawsuit against Adidas over
advertisements for adiPure. In March, a class action lawsuit was
filed against Vibram - the maker of barefoot-style running shoe
FiveFingers - over similar claims of promoting the shoes'
unproven health benefits.
The case is Rocco et al. v. Adidas America Inc., in the U.S.
District Court for the Eastern District of New York, no.
12-3015.