Adidas CEO sees no euro crisis impact so far - paper

FRANKFURT Dec 27 Adidas the world's No.2 sports apparel maker after Nike, remained "largely unaffected" by the euro zone debt crisis so far, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

"We hardly feel any impact, it is going well," CEO Herbert Hainer was quoted by Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Tuesday.

"And we have a good idea since we're present in so many countries. Customers are buying but at some stage the uncertainty will reach them," he added.

Hainer was quoted last month as saying that Adidas expects its revenues and profits to grow further next year despite the euro zone debt crisis.

In November, the group had lifted its 2011 sales outlook on strong demand for its sporting goods in emerging markets.