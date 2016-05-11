Adidas ends deal with Chelsea early, ups 2016 outlook

FRANKFURT May 11 German sportswear firm Adidas
AG announced on Wednesday it is prematurely ending
its partnership deal with English soccer side Chelsea, opening
the door to an unnamed rival, prompting it to raise full-year
profit forecast.
Adidas said the group's net income from continuing
operations is now forecast to increase by around 25 percent in
2016 to a level of around 900 million euros ($1.03 billion),
while its operating margin is now projected to increase to a
level of around 7.0 percent.
As compensation for early termination of contract, Adidas
will receive a payment in 2017 that will already positively
impact group's profit in the second quarter, the company said.
In the second quarter Adidas expects a mid-double-digit
million euros net income gain.
($1 = 0.8740 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor)