Adidas sells ice hockey brand to Birch Hill for $110 mln

FRANKFURT, July 27 (Reuters) - German sportswear group Adidas has agreed to sell its CCM ice hockey brand to an affiliate of Birch Hill Equity Partners for $110 million, it said on Thursday, seeking to focus more strongly on the Adidas and Reebok brands.

Adidas said in a statement the majority of the purchase price would be paid in cash and the rest in the form of a secured note.

The sale does not change the company's full-year guidance, it said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)