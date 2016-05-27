Adidas sells U.S. apparel firm Mitchell & Ness

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds Q3 revenue fell 51 percent to C$3.5 million
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
FRANKFURT May 27 Adidas said it had agreed to sell U.S. sportswear seller Mitchell & Ness, resulting in a one-time gain in a the low to medium double-digit million euro range.
The German group said in a statement on Friday it would re-invest the proceeds of the sale into its "Creating the New" strategy.
"Nostalgia headwear and apparel is not core to this strategy and the sale of Mitchell & Ness will allow us to reduce complexity and pursue our target consumer more aggressively with our core brands," Adidas said in a statement on Friday.
The buyer is a newly formed entity primarily owned by U.S. private equity firm Juggernaut Capital Partners. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Caroline Copley)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia