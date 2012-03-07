Adidas eyes Olympics, soccer boost in 2012

BERLIN, March 7 German sportswear group
Adidas said emerging markets and big sporting events
like the Olympics and the European soccer championships will
help to offset uncertainty around consumer spending in 2012.
Adidas, the world's second largest sporting goods group
behind Nike, said it expected 2012 sales to increase at
a mid-to-high single digit rate in 2012 on a currency neutral
basis, compared with a 13 percent rise reported for 2011.
The group on Wednesday reported 2011 sales of 13.3 billion
euros ($17.44 billion) and operating profit of 1.01 billion, in
line with expectations in a Reuters poll.
Adidas itself had predicted a near 12 percent rise in sales
in November, the fourth time it had increased its sales outlook
for 2011.