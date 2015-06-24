Adidas says won't change FIFA deal in next few years

BERLIN, June 24 German sportswear firm Adidas
, which has faced calls to end its support for FIFA
due to the corruption scandal engulfing soccer's world governing
body, said on Wednesday it had no immediate plans to end its
sponsorship deal.
Adidas has no intention to change its deals with FIFA and
European football governing body UEFA in the next couple of
years, football head Markus Baumann told analysts, noting that
both are long-term contracts.
Baumann said when contracts come up for renegotiation,
Adidas would consider how influential this kind of partnership
is to its target consumer.
Adidas has been the provider of the World Cup match ball
since 1970 and extended its partnership with FIFA in 2013 until
2030.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Jonathan Gould)