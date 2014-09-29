INSIGHT-Adidas fights to draw top talent to HQ in sleepy Bavarian town

* Hard to attract designers to rural Germany
* Adidas to open creative centre in Brooklyn
* Nike based in fashionable Portland, now global footwear
hub
By Emma Thomasson
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany, Sept 28 Adidas
needs world-class designers, brand experts and
technical whizzkids to improve its image against U.S. rival Nike
, but persuading them to move to its headquarters in
rural Germany is difficult.
Adidas has been losing market share to the world's biggest
sportswear brand Nike, which is seen as far cooler in consumer
surveys and is based near the hip U.S. city of Portland, Oregon.
Adidas acknowledges it is hard to recruit at its
headquarters near the Bavarian town of Herzogenaurach,
particularly for design, marketing and digital roles, and admits
it missed trends in the U.S. market, where Under Armour
has just overtaken it as No. 2 behind Nike. Nike's better than
expected earnings on Sept. 25 underscored its ascendancy.
Adidas is responding by locating some key design roles in
the United States at the same time as investing heavily in new
facilities at its home base near the historic Bavarian town
where Adidas was founded by shoe maker Adi Dassler in 1949.
"We need a lot of that top talent that is cutting edge.
Ideally, they are working in the tech industry, in marketing
organisations or are coming from top competitors. We need an
environment that appeals to them," said Steve Fogarty, who is
responsible for employer branding and digital recruiting
"Designers tend to gravitate to very large, international
cities like Berlin, Amsterdam, London and it is a bit harder to
convince them to move to the centre of Germany."
Eric Liedtke, the American who took over as Adidas head of
global brands in March, has promoted Paul Gaudio to the role of
global creative director and moved him from Herzo to the firm's
U.S. base in Portland in a bid to turn around its fortunes in
the world's biggest market for sporting goods. Close to 1,000
Adidas staff are based in Portland, compared with Nike's
8,500-strong workforce in the area.
Gaudio announced on Wednesday that Adidas will open a small
creative studio in New York's Brooklyn district in 2015 to be
led by three young footwear designers he has poached from Nike
with a mission to explore design direction for the brand.
That will complement existing creative centres in Shanghai,
Tokyo and Rio, but the vast majority of the company's hundreds
of designers for football, outdoor, Originals fashion, training
and running products remain based in Herzo.
Adidas shares are down more than a third this year, most
recently suffering from a third profit warning in a year in July
that the firm blamed in part on a disappointing performance in
North America, particularly from its golf business.
Adidas trades at 17 times expected earnings, at a discount
to Nike's 22.5 times and fast-growing Under Armour's 58 times.
Despite the new designers in the United States, long-serving
Adidas Chief Executive Herbert Hainer, himself a native of
Bavaria, remains committed to the company's base in a region
proud of its strong economy and companies including BMW,
Siemens, Audi, Munich Re and Allianz.
About 3,900 of the total Adidas staff of 52,500 work in and
around Herzo, about a third of them from outside Germany, and
Hainer said last month the company planned to add 100-150 new
staff at its headquarters every year.
GLOBAL FOOTWEAR HUB
While Bavaria has a reputation for beer festivals,
lederhosen and conservative politics, Nike's home town of
Portland is a city of 600,000 that prides itself on its liberal
values and environmental awareness, as well as a proliferation
of trendy eateries and microbreweries.
Based on a campus in Beaverton, seven miles (11 km) outside
Portland, Nike's location in the American northwest also raised
questions in its early days in the 1960s, with founder and
Oregon native Phil Knight saying everybody originally thought it
should be located in New England or the South.
But Portland has since become a magnet for the global
footwear industry, helped by the relatively short hop to Asian
production hubs and a youthful talent pool, prompting Adidas to
move its North America headquarters there from New Jersey in
1993, and drawing U.S. brands like Columbia Sportwear and Keen.
Herzo, by contrast, is a town of just 24,000 people set in
rolling fields, though many Adidas staff commute from the nearby
university town of Erlangen or the city of Nuremberg, known for
its walled old town, gingerbread and sausages but not for the
most vibrant nightlife or fashion scene.
Nuremberg has an airport with direct flights to many cities
in Europe but not further afield and there is no train link to
Herzo from Nuremberg or Erlangen, meaning most staff have to
commute by car.
Herzo's biggest employer is family-owned Schaeffler, which
has 9,000 staff in the town, mostly in technical roles producing
precision products for the auto and aerospace industry. It is
also home to rival sportswear firm Puma.
Conscious that it was not the best location for a big global
consumer brand, Adidas considered leaving Herzo in the 1990s
when the company was trying to rebuild its fortunes after
flirting with bankruptcy following the death of founder Dassler
in 1978 and then his son Horst in 1987.
But when the departure of U.S. troops from Germany at the
end of the Cold War freed up the military base outside Herzo,
local authorities persuaded Adidas to stay. It moved its
headquarters to the base in 1998 from an overcrowded office in
downtown Herzo and has been expanding the campus ever since.
SAFE BUT DULL
Herzogenaurach mayor German Hacker said surveys showed that
foreign inhabitants particularly value the high quality of life
and security that the town offers.
"Herzogenaurach is a sheltered and manageable town. That is
its charm, but you can get to big towns in 10-15 minutes if you
want," he said.
One former employee, who declined to be named because they
still work on a contract basis for Adidas, said they left the
company because they found living in Bavaria too boring. "It is
so odd that this company is in the middle of farmland. It
doesn't have anything to do with style," the person said.
Adidas recruiting expert Fogarty, who spent three years
working in Herzo but moved back to Portland last year, says the
vast majority of staff describe working in Germany as an amazing
experience once they arrive.
He set up a website to extol the virtues of Herzo, featuring
employees from around the world praising the rural running
tracks near the office, local beer festivals and the proximity
to Alpine ski slopes. (herzo.adidas-group.com/)
Fogarty, who often has to get up at the crack of dawn in
Portland to speak to colleagues nine hours ahead in Herzo, said
Adidas does not lose staff due to the location of its base as it
is flexible about where people work.
"While our headquarters is technically in Herzo, the
opportunity to work in many locations is already here, so why
invest in moving the headquarters?" he said.
However, the experience of Puma, founded by Adi Dassler's
brother Rudolf after the two split a joint business, shows the
pitfalls of dispersing key staff.
Puma had based its product management and design team for
its lifestyle range in London to be closer to fashion trends,
but decided last year to move the division to Herzo as it sought
to centralise functions as part of a restructuring programme.
Puma is in the process of trying to reaffirm its sporting
roots after sales tumbled in recent years. Puma had lost its
reputation for sports performance gear by moving too far into
the fashion business.
Despite investing in fashion brands like NEO and Originals,
Adidas has so far stayed true to its sporting heritage.
Adidas recently announced plans to build two new buildings -
with a capacity for 3,600 staff - at its "World of Sports"
campus outside Herzo and is about to open a 16-metre-high
climbing wall in the grounds.
The Adidas campus already features sports fields and stylish
buildings including a futuristic low-rise "brand centre" clad in
black glass that opened in 2006 and a marketing and operations
office called "Laces" that opened in 2011 and features
criss-crossing walkways above a light-filled atrium.
"You can work in a dull office in the middle of Munich or an
awesome office two hours north of Munich," said Christian
Dzieia, Adidas director of property development.
An on-site fitness centre with daily yoga and aerobics
classes opened last year as well as a bilingual kindergarten for
110 children and a campus canteen revamped with input from
German celebrity chef Holger Stromberg.
"We're hiring a lot of people with a huge passion for sport
whose eyes light up when they walk around the campus," said
Fogarty.
"You have the best of both worlds, where you can walk onto
this international campus with a lot of high-tech facilities and
then go have lunch in a thousand-year-old Bavarian village."
