Adidas CEO says to cut product range by 25 percent

BRIEF-EMA recommends approval of Daiichi Sankyo's anticoagulant
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Daiichi Sankyo's anticoagulant Edoxaban
FRANKFURT, April 6 German sportswear group Adidas plans to slash the number of products it offers by a quarter to improve its profitability, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told a newspaper.
"We just have too many products," Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted Hainer as saying in an excerpt of an interview to be published on Saturday. He said Adidas offers almost 47,000 different products.
Adidas aims to grow its sales to 17 billion euros ($22.21 billion) and improve its operating margin to 11 percent by 2015 as it strives to overtake market leader Nike.
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Daiichi Sankyo's anticoagulant Edoxaban
* Recommends conditional marketing authorisation of Shire's orphan medicine Natpar for chronic hypoparathyroidism
* Increase in revenues was primarily due to acquisitions of Clarivate Analytics, Save-A-Lot, Wireco and Tecta completed during 2016