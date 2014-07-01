Adidas lifts ban on sales via online market places

DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 1 German sportswear
maker Adidas has decided to allow the sale of its
products via market-place sites like Ebay and Amazon
, an issue the German cartel office has been
investigating.
"We have decided to extend our e-commerce guidelines to also
include open market places: if our retail partners adhere to our
criteria, there will be no restriction for online sales in any
channel," Adidas said in a statement on Tuesday.
Adidas had previously said it wanted its products to be sold
only via expert and specialist retailers rather than Ebay and
Amazon to ensure they were presented "in the best possible way
and in the right environment".
The German cartel office, which in April expressed concern
over similar restrictions imposed by rival sportswear firm Asics
Corp, said on Tuesday it was close to concluding an
investigation into Adidas.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Emma Thomasson)