Adidas agrees new long-term partnership with Kanye West

BERLIN, June 29 Adidas has agreed a new long-term partnership with singer-turned-designer Kanye West, who the German sportswear firm poached from arch rival Nike in 2013, helping to revive its business in the U.S. market.

Adidas said on Wednesday the deal is the most significant partnership created between a non-athlete and a sports brand and will develop beyond its current lifestyle focus to introduce new sports performance designs. Adidas also plans new stores selling West's YEEZY branded products.

An Adidas spokeswoman declined to give financial details or specify for how long the partnership would run.

