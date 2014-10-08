Adidas beefs up management as it seeks to revive fortunes

* Karen Parkin new chief HR officer
* Jan Brecht to add supply chain function to IT role
* Adidas hopes to get products to consumers faster
* Long-serving CEO under pressure after profit warnings
BERLIN, Oct 8 German sportswear firm Adidas
has appointed two new senior managers as part of an
ongoing overhaul of its top leadership aimed at making the firm
quicker to respond to consumer trends to keep up with bigger
rival Nike.
Adidas said Karen Parkin, a 49-year-old British national,
would take over as chief human resources officer from Nov. 1,
reporting directly to Chief Executive Herbert Hainer.
Parkin joined Adidas in 1997 and has been in charge of the
company's global supply chain since 2013 after nine years
working in North America. She replaces Matthias Malessa, who
left the company at the end of July.
Adidas said Jan Brecht, a 42-year-old who joined Adidas from
German carmaker Daimler in 2009, would add Parkin's supply chain
function to his current role as chief information officer, and
report in future to Glenn Bennett, the executive board member
responsible for global operations.
Adidas, accused of being too slow to react to fast-changing
fashion and sport trends, said it hoped that bringing together
the supply chain and information technology functions will help
simplify and accelerate processes.
"The sporting goods and lifestyle market is in permanent
flux. Speed will be a significant advantage which ensures that
the group's products reach consumers faster," Adidas said in a
statement.
Hainer, facing investor discontent after a series of profit
warnings, has overhauled top management in the last year,
appointing Eric Liedtke as global head of brands, Roland Auschel
as head of global sales and Mark King as new head of the
struggling North America business.
Those three leaders have been working with Hainer on a new
strategic plan expected early next year and restructuring their
own teams, naming 11 new direct reports in recent months.
Hainer, who has been CEO since 2001, had his contract
extended until 2017 earlier this year to allow the company to
work on a succession plan, but some investors believe a change
at the top should come sooner than that.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by Louise Heavens)