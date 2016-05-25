CORRECTED-Adidas to return mass shoe production to Germany in 2017

(Corrects second paragraph to make clear one factory remained
in Germany)
* German, US factories to produce a million shoes a year
* Plants to supplement, not replace Asia manufacturing
* Factories planned for other markets in the medium term
By Jörn Poltz
ANSBACH, Germany, May 24 Adidas will
launch mass production of running shoes at a German factory
operated largely by robots next year and plans to open a similar
plant in the United States next year, the company said on
Tuesday.
Founded by German cobbler Adi Dassler in 1949, Adidas had
closed all but one of its 10 shoe factories in Germany by 1993
as it shifted most production from Europe to lower-wage Asia,
particularly China and Vietnam.
But advances in robotics and automation means that Adidas
can now afford to bring production back closer to customers to
meet demands for faster delivery of new styles and to counter
rising wages in Asia and lengthy shipping times.
The company gave journalists a first look at its new
"Speedfactory" in the southern German town of Ansbach on
Tuesday, saying large-scale production will start in 2017 after
producing the first 500 prototypes for sale later this year.
"With the Adidas 'Speedfactory', we are revolutionising the
industry," said Chief Executive Herbert Hainer.
"Our consumers always want the latest and newest product -
and they want it now."
Hainer said Adidas hoped to open a similar plant in the
United States next year and expects the two factories to produce
at least a million pairs of shoes a year combined within the
next couple of years.
"In the medium term, you will see our factories in all major
markets," he said.
Hainer said the new plants would supplement rather than
replace production in Asia, noting that Adidas currently makes
about 300 million pairs of shoes a year and already needs to add
two factories a year to keep up with current rates of growth.
The new factory is being operating by Oechsler Motion GmbH
and Adidas is also working with German engineering group Manz
to develop new automated production technology.
The factory is expected to employ 160 people.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing
by Keith Weir)